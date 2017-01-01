Galleries
Columnists
Keith Eggener
Keith Eggener is a columnist for Places. He is Marion Dean Ross Professor of Architectural History at the University of Oregon.
Simon Sadler
Simon Sadler is a columnist for Places. He teaches the history and theory of architecture, design, and urbanism across several programs at the University of California, Davis, where he is a professor in the Department of Design.
Sandy Isenstadt
Sandy Isenstadt is a columnist for Places. He is a professor and Director of the Center for Material Culture Studies at the University of Delaware, specializing in the history of modern architecture.
Naomi Steadnaomistead
Naomi Stead is a columnist for Places. She is an architecture critic and a professor of architecture at Monash University.