Mexico City: History of the Present

Daniel Brook

The progressive capital of Mexico has a long history of massive infrastructure projects — megaproyectos — with egalitarian aims, from the affordable Metro system to smartly designed public housing. Now an unpopular president, a myth-making architect, and a multibillionaire tycoon are building one of the world’s largest airports on a sinking lakebed in a nature preserve. Are they dreaming too big, or thinking too small?

